SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose saw its eighth pedestrian fatality Wednesday morning after a garbage truck driver hit someone crossing the street, according to police.
Around 7:43 a.m. that morning, officers responded to reports of an accident between the garbage truck and a pedestrian near Fontanelle Court, a press statement noted. The victim died at the scene.
At a press conference Wednesday morning, SJPD Public Information Officer Steve Aponte said that the victim was a woman who was hit while bringing her trash cans to the street. She was in the truck driver's blind spot when the accident occurred.
While being the eighth pedestrian death of the year, the accident is also the city’s 11th traffic death of 2022.
When asked about the steady increase in traffic fatalities this year, Ofc. Aponte gave several reasons, including cell phones distracting drivers.
“Everyone has to follow the rules of the road,” Aponte said.