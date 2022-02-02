First Alert Weather Get The Latest Updates On The Windstorm
MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities on Wednesday morning are responding to reports of a new wildfire burning along Highway 1 south of Big Sur, not far from the area of the recent Colorado Fire.

The CHP incident report indicated that authorities first learned of the fire in the Eucalyptus area of the Plaskett Creek campground near Highway 1 at around 8:22 a.m. after a caller reported that a grove of trees was burning there.

The National Weather Service Bay Area Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 9 a.m.

So far, there are no other details regarding the wildfire. However, the high wind advisory that Northern California is currently under had already raised fire concerns for the region.

Coincidentally, Cal Fire posted an update on the recent Colorado Fire minutes later, stating that fire was now 100% contained.

That fire broke out during a similar wind event on January 21 and triggered evacuations in an area of south of Carmel-by-the-Sea in Monterey County, at one point burning dangerously close to the iconic Bixby Bridge.

Authorities later determined the fire was was ignited when wind stirred up embers from a pile burning operation. The Colorado Fire burned approximately 687 acres.