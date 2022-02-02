First Alert Weather Get The Latest Updates On The Windstorm
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Highway 101, Injury Accident, San Carlos, traffic, US 101

SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert Wednesday morning after an injury accident involving an overturned garbage truck closed a Highway 101 offramp in San Carlos.

At around 9:42 a.m., CHP reported a traffic collision with injuries and an overturned vehicle on the offramp of southbound U.S. Highway 101 exiting at Holly Street in San Carlos. The accident has blocked the offramp.

READ MORE: First Alert Weather: High Winds Continue to Batter Bay Area; Advisory in Effect Until Thursday

Authorities did not say how serious the injuries sustained in the accident were.

READ MORE: Bystanders Help Family Escape Carjacking At San Jose Gas Station; Suspect Arrested

According to KCBS Traffic, drivers can still exit to Holly Street in the westbound direction. There is heavy traffic on southbound Highway 101 passing the scene.

MORE NEWS: 2 Dead In Oakland Hit-And-Run Crash

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is currently no estimated time to reopen the roadway.