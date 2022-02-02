SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert Wednesday morning after an injury accident involving an overturned garbage truck closed a Highway 101 offramp in San Carlos.
At around 9:42 a.m., CHP reported a traffic collision with injuries and an overturned vehicle on the offramp of southbound U.S. Highway 101 exiting at Holly Street in San Carlos. The accident has blocked the offramp.
Authorities did not say how serious the injuries sustained in the accident were.
According to KCBS Traffic, drivers can still exit to Holly Street in the westbound direction. There is heavy traffic on southbound Highway 101 passing the scene.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is currently no estimated time to reopen the roadway.