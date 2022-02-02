PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Palo Alto Police requested the public help Wednesday with finding a man who snuck into a women’s bathroom at a coffee shop and watched a woman go to the bathroom by looking under a stall divider two days before.

Dispatch received a report of the incident at Verve Coffee Roasters at 162 University Avenue at around 4:47 p.m. Monday, not long after it happened. Officers said the victim, a woman in her twenties, told them that a man had peered under the bathroom stall divider at her, and fled the scene after she yelled at him.

Responding officers did not locate the suspect.

An investigation into the incident found that after the suspect bought coffee from the counter, he entered the woman’s bathroom after the victim went inside.

“As she was using the toilet, she heard someone else come into the bathroom and enter the stall next to her. She saw that the person appeared to be wearing men’s shoes,” a statement from police said. “As she stood up from the toilet, she looked behind her and noticed the suspect’s head underneath the stall divider looking in her direction. She screamed at the man and ran out of the restroom.”

According to police, the suspect is an Indian male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket with a small white logo on the chest, dark-colored jeans, and black running shoes. He was wearing a black backpack and had short, spiked hair.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.