PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma are warning residents about unauthorized pop-up COVID-19 testing sites, after a suspicious site was found operating in the North Bay community last month.

Between January 15 and January 26, officers said they received multiple calls about a testing site located at 320 North McDowell Boulevard, which is the same address as Lucchesi Park.

When police visited the site, it appeared that the location had the proper documents and was being run by Crestview Clinical Laboratory. The department’s Code Enforcement Officer then contacted Crestview Clinical Laboratory, who told them they did not have a testing site in Petaluma.

In a follow-up visit, officers found the testing site was removed.

Police said they also received multiple calls from the community who used the site and did receive their test results, but it is unknown if they have been victimized from using the pop-up site.

The case remains under investigation.

Authorities elsewhere in the Bay Area and across the country have warned about unauthorized COVID-19 testing sites popping up in recent weeks, especially as the omicron variant surge and shortages of at-home testing kits led to high demand for testing. Officials have warned that unauthorized sites may take personal information and may charge patients out of pocket.

Police urge residents to go to their healthcare provider or to check Sonoma County’s list of authorized sites if they need COVID-19 testing.

Anyone who may believe they were scammed by the testing site is asked to contact Officer Wolford at 707-778-4372.