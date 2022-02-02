First Alert Weather Get The Latest Updates On The Windstorm
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A possible road rage incident Tuesday afternoon near Stockton led to a shooting that left one man injured, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said their dispatch center began receiving multiple reports at 4:30 p.m. about the disturbance and several shots heard in the area of Telegraph and Marine avenues.

Deputies located one of the vehicles involved a block away, in the area of Marine and De Ovan avenues after the driver had crashed into two parked cars.

The driver was found alone in the vehicle with gunshot injuries and was rushed to a hospital for medical care.

The status and identity of the driver is unknown, sheriff’s officials said.

