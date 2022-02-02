SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a San Bruno man and recovered a so-called “ghost gun” after he allegedly assaulted a family member and locked himself in a vehicle, police said Wednesday.
The incident happened January 27 at around 7:14 p.m. in the area of Tanforan Avenue at Herman Street. San Bruno police said officers responding to reports of a disturbance were told the 46-year-old suspect had fled after assaulting the family member.
Officers recovered the suspect’s un-serialized ghost gun and a large capacity magazine from the home, police said. Later, officers found the unidentified suspect inside his vehicle in South San Francisco.
The man locked himself in his vehicle and refused to comply with officers' commands, police said. Officers with the help of South San Francisco police officers spoke to the man at length and were eventually were able to de-escalate the situation; the man exited his vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
Officers booked the suspect into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of assault, weapon violations and criminal threats.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
