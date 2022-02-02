SAN MATEO (BCN) — San Mateo police have identified a man suspected of committing unlawful sex acts between and adult and a minor.
Martin Ivan Pantoja, 25, a youth coach, is suspected of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and selling or giving marijuana to a minor. Officers arrested him on Feb. 1.
SMPD detectives are seeking information to determine if there are any other alleged victims. Anyone with any information should contact Detective Odette Pena at (650) 522-7656 or email opena@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips.