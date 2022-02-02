OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Two men died after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Oakland, police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau said.
The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of International Boulevard.
Officers were sent to the area and located the two victims, Oakland residents 17-year-old Alejandro Herrera Miranda and 26-year-old Leroy Rodrigues, with severe injuries, according to police and the coroner's bureau.
Firefighters and paramedics also responded to treat the pair. Both died at the scene, police said.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash and police detained one of the drivers. Police said they don't yet know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the tragedy.
Police are investigating the crash and anyone with information about it can call the department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
