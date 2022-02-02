SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — High winds that toppled trees and made for challenging driving conditions Tuesday are expected to continue through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service forecast that a blast of even stronger wind was expected Wednesday morning.

While the high winds were even stronger in the North Bay, with gusts topping 60 mph as of late Tuesday night, they could be felt across the region with much of the region experiencing winds in the 30-35 mph range with higher elevations also getting gusts over 60 mph.

The strongest winds Tuesday were recorded at 61 mph at elevations above 2,000 feet in two locations: in the mountains south of San Jose west of State Route 17 and in northern Sonoma County west of Cloverdale.

“Another bust of stronger winds is expected by Wednesday morning with higher gusts possible, especially in the higher terrain,” according to an update posted at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Another windy day especially for the mountains and hills. Wind Headlines in effect. Drive carefully and watch out for downed trees/lines, especially in the North Bay Mountains. #cawx pic.twitter.com/aNVPeZaS63 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 2, 2022

The high winds led to injuries Tuesday afternoon when two children were hurt by a falling tree in a San Jose park, the fire department said.

The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. at Los Paseos Park on the 100 block of Avenida Grande near the junction of U.S. Highway 101 and State Route 87.

Crews on-scene at Los Paseos Park on the 100 block of Avenida Grande. 2 Juveniles transported w/minor injuries after large tree falls in high winds TOC 1340 pic.twitter.com/uLCS4noJ7a — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 1, 2022

The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet that two juveniles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The winds were being caused by a “robust pressure gradient” developing between an area of increasing surface pressures over the central Great Basin and an area of low pressure along the California coast, forecasters said.

“Strong to locally damaging wind gusts and elevated fire weather concerns are the primary hazards,” NWS forecasters said of the wind warning and advisory in place for the Bay Area until Thursday morning. “The stronger winds should initially reach the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range. With time these winds should expand into the Santa Cruz Mountains by this evening.”

At the higher elevations, the winds will be approaching hurricane force.

The high winds were also raising wildfire concerns following a record dry January. After the heavy December rains, January ended as the tenth driest in San Francisco history.