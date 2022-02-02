OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland were at the scene of a fire burning at a two-story apartment building Wednesday in the Lockwood Gardens neighborhood, according to authorities.
The @OaklandFirefightersLive Twitter account posted footage of firefighters responding to the structure fire on the 1100 block of 65th Avenue Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m. Multiple engines were at the scene.
February 2, 2022- 1100 block 65th Ave. Engine 29 reported a #WorkingFire in 2-story apartment. E29 secured a h2o supply & with help from E18 stretched the rear 1 3/4” dead load attack line to the fire building.
Engines 29, 18, 23, 20, Truck 7, Batt 3, Investigator 1. #oakland pic.twitter.com/2Y0VYKM5We
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) February 2, 2022
The dramatic video showed firefighters entering the fully involved building with hoses.
So far there have been no reports of injuries in the fire or any additional details on the incident.