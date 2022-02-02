First Alert Weather Get The Latest Updates On The Windstorm
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland were at the scene of a fire burning at a two-story apartment building Wednesday in the Lockwood Gardens neighborhood, according to authorities.

The @OaklandFirefightersLive Twitter account posted footage of firefighters responding to the structure fire on the 1100 block of 65th Avenue Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m. Multiple engines were at the scene.

The dramatic video showed firefighters entering the fully involved building with hoses.

So far there have been no reports of injuries in the fire or any additional details on the incident.