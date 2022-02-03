SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A smoky, two-alarm fire erupted early Thursday morning in a San Francisco Mission District commercial/residential building, sending two people to the hospital and displacing 22 others.
The San Francisco Fire Department responded to calls reporting the fire at 12:18 a.m. in a building at 3036 16th St. Initially, fire officials tweeted that the blaze may have started as a debris fire.
Smoke from the flames began to fill the building that housed 13 apartment units and the popular Taqueria Los Coyotes restaurant.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation. Their condition was not immediately available.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 1:46 a.m. A cause of the blaze remained under investigation. The Red Cross was aiding the displaced residents.