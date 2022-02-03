ANTIOCH (BCN) – Police on Wednesday released photos and information about a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old Antioch man last week in a liquor store parking lot.
Darvin David Heath, 62, is suspected of gunning down Victor Coleman II about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, outside the Super Wine and Liquor Store at 2958 Delta Fair Blvd., according to Antioch police.
The two men were arguing and Heath retrieved a gun from his vehicle, firing multiple rounds at Coleman, according to police. Coleman was hit several times by gunfire and died at the scene.
READ MORE: Oakland Police, FBI Renew Appeal For Help Solving 2018 Murder of Patrick Scott Jr.
A warrant has been issued for Heath’s arrest. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached, police said.
Anyone with information as to Heath's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Duffy at (925)779-6884 or at Aduffy@Antiochca.gov.
