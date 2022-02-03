COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — BART police arrested a man on a murder charge after a body was found near the South Hayward station Wednesday.

Police said officers responded at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday and found the body near the Union Pacific trackway outside the South Hayward station in a remote area that is part of the BART station property.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Samuel Leyva, was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for the murder charge and for having an outstanding warrant.

There was no additional information on the circumstances surrounding the homicide and why Leyva was identified as the suspect.

