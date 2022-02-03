CONCORD (BCN) — Concord police arrested a man they said robbed a bank Wednesday and then drove his vehicle into parked cars in a Pleasant Hill parking lot as he tried to get away.
An employee of the bank in the 1000 block of Detroit Avenue told police the suspect indicated he was armed. Police did not specify when the robbery occurred.
An officer located the suspect's vehicle heading north on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill and followed it into a parking lot, where the suspect's vehicle struck parked cars before being stopped.
Police arrested the man and found cash and other evidence from the robbery in his vehicle. Police did not release the suspect's identity.
