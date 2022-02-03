(CBS)
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Superior Court on Thursday extended a suspension of new jury trials because of the ongoing effects of the COVID pandemic.
A press statement from the court said the suspension, which began on December 27 and set to end on Friday, would instead be extended through Thursday, February 10, with the court also closed the next day in observance of Lincoln’s Birthday.
The court said the original suspension was “based on the reported COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates and the resulting impact on court personnel, attorneys, litigants and others,” and because the conditions continue, the suspension would be extended.
Trial operations were expected to return in full on Monday, February 14.