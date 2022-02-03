SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thursday night will be the first time Golden State Warriors fans will have to show proof they got a COVID vaccine booster to cheer the team on in person at the Chase Center.

Team officials and the Chase Center originally announced updated details regarding entry requirements for fans at the venue, including proof of receiving a COVID vaccine booster in late December.

The Warriors game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday will mark the first event at the Chase Center since the new San Francisco Department of Public Health mandate went into effect on Feb 1. The venue will now require that event attendees verify proof of up-to-date vaccinations, including proof of receiving a booster shot at least one week prior to the event in question for a guest to be eligible to enter the venue.

The first non-Warriors game affected by the updated policy at Chase will be Saturday’s concert with iconic Icelandic singer Bjork.

Event attendees under age 12 (or their parents or guardians) must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests) prior to entry into the venue.

Any guest eligible to receive their COVID vaccine booster must show proof of receiving a complete vaccination and a booster shot for venue entry. For information on booster shot eligibility and requirements, visit the San Francisco City Government website.

The release noted that all other previously announced health and safety protocols for fans remain in place.

Chase Center officials are encouraging fans age 18 and older to download the free CLEAR Health Pass app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of up-to-date vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in a variety of ways.

Certain entrances at the arena will be dedicated entry points just for fans using the CLEAR Health Pass to show their proof of receiving their booster so they can avoid longer lines into Chase Center.

Earlier in December, the Chase Center updated its policy for children ages 5 to 11. Those who show proof of full vaccination will be admitted without needing to undergo a COVID-19 test. Previously, all children under the age of 12 were required to show a negative test result for admission.

In accordance with the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated are not eligible to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated.

Fans can visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for more detailed information on Chase Center entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols and accepted test types.