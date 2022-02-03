SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Health officials in San Francisco announced Thursday updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines related to childcare, preschools and early childhood education programs aimed at reducing disruptions while maintaining safety.
The city’s Department of Public Health announced that as of February 1, children 2 and older who have tested positive may return to childcare after five days of isolation, with a negative test and no symptoms. Meanwhile, asymptomatic children with a close contact at a program may remain with regular interval testing, mirroring requirements in K-12 schools.READ MORE: Oakland Police, FBI Renew Appeal For Help Solving 2018 Murder of Patrick Scott Jr.
Previously, young children who tested positive or were exposed were required to stay home for 10 days. The 10-day isolation requirement remains in effect for children under 2.
Masks continue to be required for children 2 and older in programs for the time being, officials said.READ MORE: Oakland Firefighters Control Residential Structure Fire Near McClymonds High
“We recognize that the Omicron surge has been especially difficult for families of young children,” health officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a statement. “These changes in our isolation and quarantine guidance will keep safeguards in place while reducing disruptions in care and learning.”
Philip went on to say, “The vast majority of COVID-19 cases in this age group are mild, and we look forward to soon offering vaccines to this group to add the last layer of protection pending federal and state reviews and approvals.”MORE NEWS: BART Police Arrest Murder Suspect After Body Found Near South Hayward Station
Earlier this week, Pfizer said it has asked the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years in age. If authorized, the vaccine could be offered to young children as soon as the end of February.