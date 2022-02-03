STOCKTON (BCN) — The city of Stockton announced Thursday that a procession and funeral will be held next week for the fire captain who was fatally shot while responding to a fire.

A closed funeral service for Vidal “Max” Fortuna, 47, will be held next Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Stockton along with a procession for the captain.

Fortuna, a 21-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed on Monday while responding to a trailer blaze at 142 S. Aurora St. A man is in custody and has been charged in the fatal shooting.

Police said when Fortuna and fire crews from Engine 2 noticed that the fire was spreading to a nearby building, they attempted to enter the building to extinguish the fire.

However, Fortuna was struck by gunfire and later died at a hospital.

67-year-old Stockton resident Robert Somerville was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Monday in connection with the fatal killing of Fortuna. He was arraigned in court on Wednesday and faces murder and weapon charges, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

According to reports, members of Somerville’s family spoke to the media after the hearing, claiming that Somerville though his home was being broken into and that the shooting was self defense.

The city said the memorial service will include the Fortuna family and friends, the Stockton Fire Department and their families, active and retired members of fire service and law enforcement agencies from throughout the state and invited guests only.

Community members will be able to attend the memorial via a Facebook live stream. The procession route and viewing locations can be found on the city of Stockton website.

“The outpouring from the community and others throughout the nation has been overwhelming,” Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards said in a statement. “We appreciate and are humbled by the tremendous support.”

In lieu of flowers, the union Stockton Professional Firefighters Local 456 has provided an opportunity to make an online donation for the Fortuna family via the Fund the First website. The fundraising effort had gathered over $127,000 as of Thursday morning.

