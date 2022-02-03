SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The cost to conduct last September’s election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, an effort that the governor was able to fend off, was more than $200 million, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

In a letter to the state Department of Finance and the chairs of the Assembly and State Senate Budget Committees, Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced the total statewide cost of the was $200,241,680.

The cost to California’s 58 counties to conduct the election was $174 million, while the remaining $26 million were costs to the Secretary of State’s Office. Weber said the total cost came in below estimates to conduct the election, which was more than $243 million.

“While less than estimated, the costs to California to conduct a statewide recall election still added up to over $200 million,” Weber said in a statement. “This was a substantial cost to taxpayers and a significant disruption to governing the state.”

Newsom faced recall last year after signatures from more than 1.62 million Californians were submitted. Recall supporters cited multiple factors, from the governor’s COVID-19 response, to economic issues.

In the September 14 election, Newsom retained his seat by a wide margin. Out of nearly 13 million votes cast, 61.9% of voters opposed his removal from office, while 38.1% voted to recall. Among the nearly four dozen candidates who ran to replace him, radio talk show host Larry Elder had the most votes.

“This price tag confirms that it is necessary to revisit the recall process and to pursue effective reforms,” Weber went on to say.

While Newsom survived last year’s recall vote, the governor is again up for election this year.