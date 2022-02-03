SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed that a man who was found stabbed on Potrero Avenue earlier this week has died.
According to a release issued by SFPD, on Monday morning at approximately 12:22 a.m., San Francisco police from Mission Station were called to the 500 block of Potrero Avenue for a report of a stabbing.
Arriving officers located a 27-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said. Police rendered first aid and summoned medics to the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said that on Wednesday, the victim succumbed to his injuries. He has not been identified by authorities.
The investigation into the case is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Police said so far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.