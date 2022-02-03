OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland responded to a residential structure fire burning near McClymonds High School late Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted that crews were working the fire at a two-story residential building on the 2500 block of Filbert Street just before 11 a.m., a block away from the school.
Video posted by the account showed a heavy plume of smoke emanating from the building.
Crews conducted a primary and secondary search of the premises and gave the all clear, according to Oakland firefighters. The fire was quickly brought under control at about 11:10 a.m.
Oakland police were also on scene for traffic control. A PG&E crews has been requested.
So far, there has been no word from authorities on a possible cause to the fire.