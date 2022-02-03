SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 46-year-old man wanted in a 1997 kidnapping related to a sexual assault has been arrested in Marin County, the Marin County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.
According to the sheriff, Jaime Diaz Calderon has been on the run for 24 years and had an outstanding warrant still in effect for his arrest.
Recently, the Salt Lake City Police Department detectives had developed leads that Calderon was in the San Francisco Bay Area. On Tuesday, Salt Lake detectives who had traveled to Northern California coordinated with San Rafael police to take the 46-year-old in custody.
He has been booked into Marin County Jail facing extradition to Utah.