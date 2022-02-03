SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As Bay Area residents continue to celebrate the Lunar New Year, there’s a push to strengthen some safety measures to protect possible targeted victims in San Francisco.

The Sunset has the largest Chinese population of any San Francisco neighborhood. City leaders are hoping more help and visible presence will improve safety.

Sam Kaleh runs Lucca’s Foods Deli and Wine Shop on Irving Street. He’s losing count of the number of violent incidents near his store.

“One of the drivers parked his car over here and he got robbed at gunpoint,” said Kaleh.

On Thursday, city leaders announced that the Community Ambassador Program — launched in San Francisco more than ten years ago and visible in many neighborhoods already — will make its way into the Sunset in the next few months.

“We’re the largest Chinese population of any neighborhood in the city, more than Chinatown. Yet we’re often left out when it comes to the allocation of resources, even around public safety,” said District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar.

According to its latest report, Stop AAPI Hate says the majority of reported incidents happen in public spaces with 31% happening on public streets and 27% in businesses.

“It’s not getting better. We have to address this issue here,” said Outer Sunset Merchant and Professional Association President Bill Barnickel.

Barnickel tried to convince the owner of Frank’s Floral Shop to reopen after it was torched a few months ago, as the owner at the Hole in the Wall Pizza next door tried to help.

“If it wasn’t for him, this whole corridor would have burned down,” said Barnickel.

Down the street, volunteers from Sunset Safety Squad — a group Alan Wong formed during the surge of API hate crimes last year — were handing out yellow whistles and pamphlets informing business owners how they can get help.

“We’re just young people who want to step up and do something,” said Wong.

“It might be a deterrent to see these people. Maybe they won’t do it if they see them. I’m hoping they won’t, but right now, we’re short with the police department,”

For now, store owners like Sam don’t have many options.

“I’m concerned for my safety. But I’ve been around for 24 years,” said Kaleh.

The city’s Community Ambassador Program is hiring now and looking for more people to walk the streets, including in the Sunset.