SAN PABLO (BCN) – The Contra Costa Community College District’s governing board on Tuesday unanimously placed district chancellor Bryan Reece on administrative leave due to “personnel matters,” the district said in a statement.
It’s the second time the district has put Reece on leave since he started the job on Sept. 1, 2020. The district placed him on leave Sept. 14, 2021, and he was back in his post a few weeks later.READ MORE: Fremont Fire Department at Scene of 2-Alarm Fire at Tesla Factory
The district encompasses three community colleges — Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Contra Costa College in San Pablo, and Los Medanos College in Pittsburg.READ MORE: Tesla Recalls 817,000 Vehicles Due To Seat Belt Alert Issue; Fix Through Software Update
Former CCC president Mojdeh Mehdizadeh — currently the district’s executive vice chancellor of education and technology — will take over for Reece as acting chancellor.MORE NEWS: CHP Helicopter Rescues 2 People, Dog Trapped Since December in Snowed-In Cabin
