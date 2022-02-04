CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County announced Friday certain businesses, including restaurants and gyms, are no longer required to check patrons for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“We believe now is the right time to loosen a requirement that made a lot of sense last summer, when a different variant of COVID-19 was dominant and there was less community immunity,” Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county’s acting health officer, said in a statement.

Contra Costa Health Services said it was loosening the requirement after the county reached a full vaccination rate of 80%. Officials also said the omicron surge has likely peaked and that hospitalizations have already started to decline.

While cases appear to be declining, Tzvieli continued to urge caution. “But by no means are we back to normal. There are still many more cases of COVID-19 in our community now than there were in mid-December, so we need to continue to take precautions when we go out,” he said.

The order, which went into effect in September, required restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and indoor fitness facilities to verify customers were fully vaccinated or had tested negative within the past three days. Officials also required employees in indoor areas of the impacted businesses to show proof of vaccination or test weekly.

Similar requirements were put in place in San Francisco and the City of Berkeley.

Contra Costa’s health order was not without controversy. In October, an In-N-Out Burger location in Pleasant Hill was temporarily shut down by the health department over repeated violations of not checking customers, but later reopened for drive-thru and carryout service.

Officials said individual businesses can continue to implement their own proof of vaccination or testing requirements.

Friday’s announcement does not affect other county and state COVID-19 orders, including vaccine verification requirements among healthcare workers and first responders, along with the state’s indoor mask mandate.