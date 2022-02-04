COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — An injury collision midspan on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge has blocked eastbound lanes of I-580 Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert at around 3:18 p.m. when the collision initially blocked all eastbound lanes on the bridge.

A later update indicated that the left lanes had reopened to traffic, but KCBS reported that the right lanes would remain closed indefinitely.

Traffic was backed up before San Quentin.

There is no projected time of reopening the lanes. Drivers are advised to anticipate delays and use alternate routes.