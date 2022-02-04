RICHMOND (CBS SF) — An injury collision midspan on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge has blocked eastbound lanes of I-580 Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
CHP issued a severe traffic alert at around 3:18 p.m. when the collision initially blocked all eastbound lanes on the bridge.
READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco's Mission District Identified
Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound I-580 at Richmond San Rafael Bridge Mid-Span in Richmond. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 4, 2022
A later update indicated that the left lanes had reopened to traffic, but KCBS reported that the right lanes would remain closed indefinitely.READ MORE: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In SoFi Stadium Assault Of 49ers Fan Daniel Luna
Traffic was backed up before San Quentin.
MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead on East Oakland Street
#RichmondSanRafaelBridge#I580 Eastbound past Midspan the 2 right lanes are blocked until further notice. Traffic is jammed from before #SanQuentin. As an alternate use #Highway37. #SpecialTrafficAdvisory#SanRafael #Richmond#KCBSTraffic 📷: #Caltrans pic.twitter.com/aJGk2dfhd8
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 4, 2022
There is no projected time of reopening the lanes. Drivers are advised to anticipate delays and use alternate routes.