KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

EVENT: Oakland Lunar New Year

There are Lunar New Year celebrations for this year of the tiger all around the Bay Area . In recognition of new year’s festivities Oakland’s Asian Cultural Center presents a hybrid celebration of Asian Pacific New Year traditions featuring in-person and virtual content for audiences of all ages. There are virtual experiences on Saturday and a parade and cultural show Sunday.

https://oacc.cc/event/oacc-apny-2022/

ART: Imagine Picasso

Opens Wednesday

Imagine Picasso is a new type of immersive exhibition that takes art lovers on a journey through the revolutionary career of modern art master, Pablo Picasso. Following successful showings in France; and Canada; Imagine Picasso will make its exclusive U.S. premiere in San Francisco at 1800 Mission Street. Book tickets now for this hot art event.

https://www.imagine-picasso.com/san-francisco/

FOOD: Brews & Bites for Super Bowl

San Francisco’s Bartlett Hall is the place to be for your Super Bowl viewing, brews & eats. Even though the Niners did not make it all the way, you can still enjoy the newly crafted Niners Paloma plus house made Bartlett brews and all kinds of tasty bar bites: Chilli bowl, Nachos, Sausage sizzle with bacon cabbage & Bartlett’s smash burger, There is also a $35 Take-out pack with Buffalo wings, Truffle fries, Cauliflower & Pretzels. You can watch the big game next weekend in a Super Bowl sized setting at Bartlett Hall, a brewery & restaurant near SF’s Union square. Enjoy.

https://www.bartletthall.com

Black History Month: Napa Valley

Saturday 1:30pm – 4pm

Napa’s fifth annual celebration of Black History Month will take place on Saturday in a virtual way. The event aims to build healthy relationships across all cultures and share the Black experience through food. Thanks Crosswalk Church for hosting. Get your pre-paid ticket for $25 and purchase wine via Black owned wineries.

https://m.bpt.me/event/5343991

EAT: Chuck’s Take Away

Mon – Fri , 11am – 3pm

Located on 18th & Capp, this new hole-in-the-wall shop brings super tasty sandwiches with everything house-made: bread, meats, pickles, sauces & more. Also serving House sodas ($6), Vietnamese coffee ($5), Teas ($4). The CP #3 Vietnamese sandwich is stacked to the bready gills with meaty goodness: pork pate, chicken liver mousse & chả lua (Vietnamese mortadella). This is one of half dozen $16 sandwiches to be featured on the menu at Chuck’s Take-Away, a new venture by Chef Charles Phan the famed Chef behind The Slanted Door.

https://www.chuckstakeaway.com

MUSIC: Nikki Minaj

“Do we have a problem”?

Who said the art of the music video was dead. In a nine minutes plus Minaj-musicganza for “Do we have a problem”? she proves she IS Queen. With an assist from Lil Baby, Minaj tries her hand as a superfly law enforcer and anti-hero, acting opposite Joseph Sikora, who plays gangster Frank Cosgrove Jr. in the hit Netflix series Ozark. The video is campy and fierce and fun. This Queen is just getting started and she promises a full album of new music soon.

https://youtu.be/yrGR11TDRYM

GOLF: Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Through Sunday

The four-day tournament teed off Thursday, with play on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore course. United States Ryder Cup teammates Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger, set to defend his AT&T title from a year ago, headline the professional field. Other top professionals appearing are Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Kisner, Justin Rose and Maverick McNealy, the Stanford graduate who was runner-up to Berger in 2021.

https://www.attpbgolf.com

SAVE THE DATE: Festival Napa Valley

July 17th 2022

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood to headline the 2022 Arts for All Gala at Nickel & Nickel. Get tickets now for an event that will sell out and for a great cause.

https://festivalnapavalley.org