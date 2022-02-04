OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was found dead in the middle of the street in an East Oakland neighborhood and police were investigating it as a suspicious death.
Officers responded just after 9 a.m. to a call of a person lying in the middle of the 1400 block of 79th Ave. just north of International Blvd. Police said they found an adult male with unknown but visible injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the death were not immediate available from police homicide investigators. The victim’s identity was withheld until family notification.
Oakland police urged anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.