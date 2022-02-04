PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police in Palo Alto on Friday confirmed the Thursday arrest of a man after he was witnessed committing a lewd act inside a downtown Palo Alto coffee shop.
At around 5:23 p.m. Thursday, the Palo Alto Police Department dispatch center received a call from staff at the Starbucks at 376 University Avenue reporting that a male customer had been observed masturbating while seated at a table inside the establishment.READ MORE: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In SoFi Stadium Assault Of 49ers Fan Daniel Luna
Officers responded quickly to the location and were able to detain the suspect without incident inside the coffee shop. Police learned that two teenage girls had noticed the man looking at them and masturbating while they were inside the shop.
The victims immediately told a staff member, who in turn called the police.READ MORE: COVID: Contra Costa County Drops Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test Requirement At Restaurants, Gyms
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Alexander Keenabautista Neumeier, a person with no permanent residence address. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and annoying children.
Police noted that the suspect is not connected to a bathroom peeping case that occurred at another downtown coffee shop on Monday, January 31. That case remains open and under active investigation with the suspect still unidentified. Police are asking for the public’s help finding that suspect, who was captured on surveillance video. Authorities distributed images from the video earlier this week.
MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In September Vallejo Fatal Shooting; Suspected Driver Still Sought
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.