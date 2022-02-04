PETALUMA (BCN) — A 60-year-old man was arrested by Petaluma police Friday afternoon after he allegedly brandished a knife at another man and his six-year-old daughter, then fled into an apartment complex before being captured.

Petaluma police dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:48 p.m. when a man was reporting an altercation in the area of Maria Drive and Park Lane with another man who appeared to be armed with a knife.

An officer arrived on scene and saw a man matching the description of the suspect in the Safeway shopping center and attempted to detain him.

The suspect fled on a bicycle into The Artisan apartment complex. A perimeter was set up to search for the man with the aid of a police helicopter.

After hiding near the back of a garbage dumpster enclosure, the man then fled through the apartment complex parking lot.

As a woman was exiting the apartment building through a self-locking door, the man ran towards her. She let go of the door and fled toward officers. The door closed and locked and the suspect could not gain access. He then approached the officers who used their tasers to stop him.

He was arrested and a knife was found in his pants pocket, according to police.

The man was identified as Sergio Antonio Perdomo Sanchez. He was transported to Sonoma County Jail.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed