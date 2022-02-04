SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died after an assailant stabbed him in the city’s Mission District earlier this week as 27-year-old Frank Chavez.
Chavez, a South San Francisco resident, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday, two days after the stabbing occurred, according to police.
Around 12:25 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the corner of Potrero Avenue and Mariposa Street for a report of a stabbing. At the scene, they found Chavez suffering from a stab wound and he was taken to the hospital.
No arrest has been announced in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
