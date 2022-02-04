SIERRA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two people were rescued from a snowed-in cabin in the Sierra after being trapped for two months, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP – Valley Air Operations Facebook page posted a video of a helicopter over the remote Sierra County cabin at an elevation of about 4,000 feet.
The CHP said the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with rescuing two residents who had been snowed in their cabin since December 6th. The residents were unable to leave due to snow and downed trees and reported they were running out of supplies.
The sheriff’s office requested the CHP helicopter because of the remote location and blocked roads. The CHP said the chopper was able to land near the cabin on Tuesday and the unidentifed pair and their dog were picked up and taken to a safe location in Sierra County.