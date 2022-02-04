COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) — A vehicle struck a commuter train Friday afternoon in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

The crash, involving a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train, occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Golf Course Drive.

As of 5:15 p.m., Golf Course Drive has reopened after being closed at the train crossing due to the crash.

SMART said a bus bridge was established between Santa Rosa DT, Rohnert Park and Cotati stations.

 

