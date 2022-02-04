(CBS)
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) — A vehicle struck a commuter train Friday afternoon in Rohnert Park, authorities said.
The crash, involving a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train, occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Golf Course Drive.
As of 5:15 p.m., Golf Course Drive has reopened after being closed at the train crossing due to the crash.
SMART said a bus bridge was established between Santa Rosa DT, Rohnert Park and Cotati stations.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.