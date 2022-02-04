LIVE OAK (CBS SF) — Multiple fire crews were at the scene of a large structure fire in Live Oak Friday morning after a vacant building at the Diamond Walnut Growers facility ignited, according to authorities.

The fire appeared to have started just before 8 a.m. at the facility along Juniper Street in Live Oak. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the building was fully engulfed, but no one was believed to be inside the structure.

CHP in the area tweeted that the structure fire had closed State Route 99 in Live Oak by about 8:30 p.m.

***CLOSURE*** SR-99 in Live Oak Pennington to Kola large structure fire. No ETA for opening. Use alternate route. — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) February 4, 2022

Tweets by the Cal Fire Butte County unit confirmed that crews were assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with the commercial structure fire at the facility in Live Oak shortly before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Images in the tweet showed large flames and a black plume of smoke rising from the facility.

We are assisting Sutter County Fire Department with a commercial structure fire at the Diamond Walnut facility in Live Oak #diamondfire @county_sutter @YubaCityFD @ChpYuba @LiveOakPolice pic.twitter.com/RfbfF9qkjB — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) February 4, 2022

A later tweet indicated that the fire had spread to the bins being stored at the perimeter of the property.

#DiamondFire [update] Fire continues burning in the hundreds of bins stacked around the property edges. A column of black smoke can periodically be seen as the fire finds the right fuel and oxygen combination and flames flare up. We continue to have 5 engines and a BC committed. pic.twitter.com/3rt1uMSXXN — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) February 4, 2022

Residents in the area immediately around the facility were evacuated, the sheriff’s office said.

By noon, firefighters had brought the flames under control. No neighboring houses were damaged and no injuries have been reported.