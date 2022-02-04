VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Glen Cove Waterfront Park late Thursday night.
Vallejo police said officers responded to a report of a victim shot in the area of South Regatta Drive and Paddlewheel Drive at approximately 11:07 p.m.
At the time of the report, the 18-year-old male victim was being transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded both to the scene of the shooting and also to the hospital.
They began collecting evidence at the scene and discovered at the hospital that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. The motive and circumstances involving the shooting remain under investigation.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner's Office. This is Vallejo's first homicide of the year.
Anyone with information is asked to Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342 or Detective Yanette Hernandez at 707-917-4123.