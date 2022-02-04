VALLEJO (BCN) – A shooting suspect who Vallejo police investigators said is connected with the murder of a 38-year-old man last September was arrested Thursday.
Dequan Wright, 28, of Vacaville, was arrested in connection with the Sept. 16 murder of Edward Anderson, who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Vallejo restaurant.
The motive for the killing appears to be gang-related.
Wright is currently being held at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on an unrelated charge. Vallejo police contacted him at the jail Thursday and arrested him. He will be extradited to the Solano County Jail to face charges.
During the course of the investigation stemming from September, Vallejo police detectives learned that Anderson was shot and killed by Wright.
Also on Thursday, in the 1100 block of Porter Street in Vallejo, police detectives along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Vallejo SWAT team attempted to arrest Kevonte Ridgle, 29, or Fairfield, who was the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene in September. Ridgle eluded capture after a short foot chase and a vehicle pursuit.
The Vallejo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Ridgle, who is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he has contacts throughout the Bay Area.
