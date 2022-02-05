OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Gene Ransom, one of the greatest point guards in Cal basketball history and a member of the Golden Bears sports hall of fame, was the victim of a fatal freeway shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland, a family member confirmed to KPIX on Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a solo-vehicle crash on northbound I-880 just north of Oak Street Friday at 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they determined the male victim in the crash had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The officers immediately shut down the northbound lanes for several hours and launched an investigation.

According to the CHP, after the shooting the driver crashed into a guardrail and stopped. No other details have been released. Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

Ransom was an East Bay hoops legend while at Berkeley High School and went on to star at Cal in the late 1970s.

Standing 5-feet-9, Ransom averaged 14.8 points per game and dished off 356 assists during his three-year playing career at Cal. In his most memorable college performance, Ransom played 63.5 minutes and scored a career high 36 points in the Golden Bears’ 107-102 five-overtime victory over Oregon on Feb. 10, 1977.

He was signed by the Golden State Warriors in 1979 but was cut in the preseason.

Ransom also tried his hand at baseball, spending three years in the Oakland A’s minor-league system. Ransom went on to coach basketball at his alma mater.

Friday night’s incident was among several freeway shootings in Oakland. An Alameda County sheriff’s recruit was fatally shot on Interstate 580 on Jan. 4 as he drove home from the academy. Authorities said David V. Nguyen, 28, was set to graduate from the academy this month.

In November, a 23-month-old toddler from Fremont was killed by a stray bullet while his family traveled south on I-880 in Oakland. Also in November, a passenger in an SUV that was traveling on I-80 in Oakland was killed during a shooting on the freeway near the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

CHP Golden Gate Division detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at the CHP investigation tip line: (707) 917-4491.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report