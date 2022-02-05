SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major storm sweeping across the country triggered flight delays and cancellations at San Francisco International Airport Friday night with more frustrations in store for travelers lingering into the weekend.

There were 45 cancellations and 80 flight delays at SFO as hundreds of weary travelers scanned departure monitors for some hope of reaching their destinations.

Roads were treacherous back east — a semi-trailer flipped off the side of an interstate in Missouri. One driver struggled to get his car back on the road, as multiple vehicles were stranded by the heavy snowfall.

New York’s governor urged people to avoid going outside.

“This storm is throwing everything at us. We have snow. We have freezing rain, we have sleet. We have icy roads,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

In the deep South, cleanup is underway. A tree believed to be some two centuries old came crashing down on the garage of a Lexington, Kentucky home.

“How many different ways that this tree could have come down, on our house, on our neighbor with her baby,” said neighbor Stephenie Hoelscher.

Firefighters helped a tenant escape through a window, reportedly without injury.

Thousands were left without power after an ice storm pounded Memphis, Tennesee.

The winter storm left cars submerged in Alabama and triggered a deadly tornado that caused a wide path of destruction.