WALNUT CREEK (CBS BAY AREA) — There was a mixed reaction Saturday to a decision by Contra Costa County health officials to no longer require some businesses to check the vaccine status of their customers.

“I hope that it’s a good thing but I’m a little bit skeptical, I wonder if we’re enough out of it,” said Charlie Wolff while walking along Main Street in downtown Walnut Creek. “I might not be like most people, I trust our government to try and do the best for us. I’m willing to take their word for it.”

He wasn’t the only one unsure about whether it was too soon to make this change. But others welcomed the move saying the community was ready to start lifting restrictions in the pandemic response.

“I think that it makes the business owner’s life so much easier,” said Eliza Bahneman, another resident walking in downtown. “I honestly think everybody is ready to move forward and we’re being held back a little.”

Health officials explained that they do not see the verification requirement as necessary now that 80 percent of the county’s population have been vaccinated.

“For many people, any loosening of restrictions may feel uncomfortable, what I say to them, we have an amazing data team, we really use science to base our decisions,” said Dr. Ori Tzvielim, Contra Costa County’s acting health officer. “There’s still a lot of transmission, our hospitals are full of COVID patients right now.”

Some businesses complained in the past that they felt like they were having to police their own customers. Now, there is relief among those who were unhappy with the requirement. The county does still allow for businesses to choose verification on their own.

“I’m excited that they’re loosening restrictions, I honestly don’t think they were necessary for us and our business,” said Craig Howard, the owner of Diablo CrossFit. “Most small businesses, hair salons, gyms like ours, and restaurants, they know their customers, they have regular customers that come in.”

His gym opened in 2005 and has operated at the same location in Pleasant Hill since 2009. While he doesn’t want to check the status of his members, he does say some changes that came with COVID-19 are worth keeping long after the pandemic.

“We understand ventilation better, we’ve spaced people out, people are comfortable with that. They like reserving class times ahead of time,” he told KPIX 5 on Saturday.

County health officials said the vaccine remains effective and they want to encourage anyone eligible to not only get the initial doses but stay current with a booster shot if they are eligible. They do not consider this the end of the pandemic but a move in the right direction.

“We are starting to enter a new phase where it’s with us, we’re probably going to get some new waves when new variants emerge,” Dr. Tzvielli added.

Masks are still required by a state mandate and Tzvielli explained that they still remain effective in slowing the spread of the disease.

Residents out in the downtown shopping district had a variety of approaches to dining out now that restaurants will not have to check vaccine status by law.

“If the county approved it, I’d be comfortable going to a restaurant that didn’t check,” Wolff said. “I think we are going in the right direction but I don’t know how quickly we’re going in the right direction.”

Some said they would insist on only dining at restaurants that still check vaccine cards but others were glad to see the county loosening restrictions they have been ready for well ahead of the decision.

“Let’s move on, let’s move on,” said Bahneman.