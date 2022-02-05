SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was dead and two others injured in a crash Saturday night near San Jose’s Piedmont Hills High School.
San Jose police said officers responded to a call of a collision Saturday evening at Berryessa Road and Gurnee Court, one block west of Piedmont Road.
One of the drivers involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries while the driver of the other vehicle was being treated for minor injuries.
The crash shut down the intersection of Berryessa and Piedmont roads. A police spokesperson said motorists were being advised to use alternate routes.
The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin. The death was San Jose’s 11th traffic fatality of the year.