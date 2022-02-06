SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake, epicenter near Lake Chabot and the I-580 freeway, rattled through the East Bay Sunday afternoon, triggering a sharp jolt but no other damage.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake hit at 3:53 p.m. in a neighborhood off Middleton St. in San Leandro.

There were no preliminary reports of any damage from the temblor that was felt in San Francisco and throughout the East Bay, but it did cause some slight delays on BART.

“An earthquake had been felt within the area serviced by BART,” the agency said in an email. “Trains are running at reduced speeds while we complete track inspections. Please expect residual delays of 10-15 systemwide.”

On social media most people described the quake as a short jolt. How strong of a jolt depended how close you were to the epicenter.

“Our old 1942 house in San Leandro just shook hard as hell. 3.2, felt a small wobble, knew it was coming, then bam HARD SHAKE,” Christopher Fuzi posted on Twitter.

“Felt more like 4.x, but also was really short, about 2 seconds or so,” Mario Fischer posted.

“Interesting, it was a 3.2 but in San Leandro that’s why it felt strong in the East Bay,” Supmiguel posted.

“Shaky shaky shaky,” posted Catherine B.

“It was a good wobble,” according to Elizabeth Joseph.

“That quake scared the heck out of me. 3.2 magnitude in San Leandro apparently,” posted ET Fernandez.