SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A Concord man was sentenced this past week in a federal courtroom in San Francisco to 66 months in prison for bank fraud, identity theft and mail theft from 2019 to 2021.
U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced the Wednesday sentencing of 38-year-old Jason Blackard, who pleaded guilty in October.READ MORE: Lodi Man Involved in Youth Sports Accused of Lewd, Lascivious Acts With Minor
In his plea agreement, Blackard admitted to the crimes, which included him impersonating a U.S. Postal employee to pick up mail at a relay box at the corner of Sacramento Street and Powell Street in San Francisco. Blackard admitted in his plea agreement that he intended to steal mail from the relay box.
Blackard further admitted that he engaged in seven more crimes in the ensuing two years, including stealing the identities of several people to open loans and write checks to buy big ticket items.READ MORE: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Freeway Shooting of Cal Hoops Star Gene Ransom
Blackard admitted to fraudulently purchasing two automobiles and a new speedboat from dealerships in Chico, Ripon and Vacaville. He also admitted using stolen identities to buy thousands of dollars in merchandise from large retailers in Walnut Creek, Redding and Chico.
Blackard’s fraud and theft caused losses in excess of $134,000 to identifiable banks, retailers, and individuals. In his plea agreement, Blackard agreed that the total intended losses to his victims exceeded $250,000.MORE NEWS: Skaters Fall Through Ice At Stampede Meadows Reservoir Near Truckee, One Missing
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.