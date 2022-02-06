LODI (BCN) — A 74-year-old Lodi resident and business owner was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, police said.
Richard Mojica, owner of Mojica's Batting Cages in Lodi, was arrested and booked into the Lodi City Jail on four counts of alleged lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.
Police said the arrest was the result of several investigations that were conducted by the department.
Mojica has been involved with local youth sports for decades, according to police.
The police department said they encourage anyone with information on the case to contact Det. Austin Blythe at (209) 333-5545 or at ablythe@lodi.gov.
