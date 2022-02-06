PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Pittsburg police released dashcam video of a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon that ended when two suspected carjackers crashed and were taken into custody.
The chase begins with the suspects’ car running a red light at the intersection of Loveridge Road and Park Boulevard. Officers immediately give chase along Park Blvd., reaching speeds of 60 mph, until the suspects crash their car while attempting a tight turn where Park curves north along the WinCo Foods parking lot.
Both suspects exit the vehicle and are taken into custody.
According to a Pittsburg police post on Facebook, the suspects are juveniles who allegedly beat the victim of the carjacking before taking off however there were no serious injuries reported.