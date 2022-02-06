SALINAS (BCN) — A man and a woman were found fatally injured in a double shooting Saturday night in Salinas, police said.
Officers responded to a 8:20 p.m. alert of shots fired near the intersection of Towt and Grandhaven streets near Closter Park, according to a Facebook post at 12:09 a.m. Sunday by the Salinas Police Department.READ MORE: UPDATE: Police Say Missing Watsonville Father, Three Children Found Safe
Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and Salinas fire crews attempted life saving measures on both people, but they died of their injuries.READ MORE: San Jose Police Investigating City's 11th Fatal Collision So Far in 2022
Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective John Richardson at (831) 758-7478. Anonymous tips can also be left at (831) 775-4222.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Freeway Shooting of Cal Hoops Star Gene Ransom
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.