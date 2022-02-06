SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal collision that left one woman dead and a second woman critically injured Saturday evening, according to authorities.

On Saturday at approximately 8:20 p.m., SJPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Piedmont Road and Berryessa Road for a traffic collision involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Audi sedan occupied by an adult female driver and adult female passenger was traveling westbound on Suncrest Avenue at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light at the intersection of Piedmont Road. Police said the Audi collided with a 2016 Honda sedan occupied by an adult male driver travelling southbound on Piedmont Road.

The Audi left the roadway and collided with two trees at Gurney Court and Berryessa Road, authorities said.

The female adult driver of the Audi was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the Audi passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 11th fatal collision, and 12th victim of 2022. Police said the identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.