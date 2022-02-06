SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — The National Weather Service reports that a warming trend is approaching that should raise high temperatures to the low 70s Sunday afternoon and could reach the low 80s by midweek in the warmest areas of the interior valleys.
The coast and most of the Bay Area will see highs in the mid 60s Sunday, with highs reaching the low 70s in Monterey, Salinas and Gilroy.
While there were some cooler temperatures in the North Bay Sunday morning, the fog visible there is expected to burn off by 11 a.m.
Temperatures will be just shy of 70 in the North Bay and San Jose on Sunday, the inland valleys reaching the mid-60s. The East Bay will also be in the upper 60s for much of the day.
Later in the week, temperatures will be above average. With San Jose possibly reaching the upper 70s, which could tie or break records. Temperatures in the East Bay will be in the mid-70s, while San Francisco is expected to hit the low 70s.
The warming trend, however, means continued dry conditions until at least mid-February, according to forecasters.
