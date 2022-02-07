ALAMEDA (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in Alameda released surveillance photos of a suspect believed to be connected to multiple thefts of high-priced items at Target stores over the past few months.
On Friday, the suspect stole several high-value items from a Target store in Alameda and fled on foot along Mitchell Avenue, police said on social media.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at (510) 337-8340.
