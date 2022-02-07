BERKELEY (CBS SF) — University of California police were investigating a grass fire at the University Village Albany Campus Little League baseball field and 2 nearby burglaries.
Officers responded to the blaze at about 7:15 p.m., Monday evening. Albany Fire had put out the fire and told UC police the fire was intentionally set.
Police linked the arson to burglaries in 2 nearby buildings and said the suspects were spotted fleeing the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact UCPD at (510) 642-6760.